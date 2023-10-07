Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

