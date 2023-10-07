BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKU. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BankUnited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

