Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on B

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of B opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.