Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,129 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6,867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,323,589 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,016 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 617,250 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 207,395 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 320,626 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -364.75, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

