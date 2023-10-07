Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. 4,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basic-Fit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basic-Fit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit Price Performance

About Basic-Fit

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

(Get Free Report)

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.