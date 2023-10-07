BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.9% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

