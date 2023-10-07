Belden (NYSE:BDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BDC

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $94.32 on Thursday. Belden has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $16,070,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.