Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BHE opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $861.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.