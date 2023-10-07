BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 80,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 296,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.1 %

FNV stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $111.27 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

