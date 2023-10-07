BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $444,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $348,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

KNF opened at $50.30 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

