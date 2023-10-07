BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHV opened at $4.03 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

