Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BERY opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $241,534.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,744 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.