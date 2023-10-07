BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of $733.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.81. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

