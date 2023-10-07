BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 4.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 42,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 360,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $327,608 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.