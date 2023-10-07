Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 23,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 551,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

