Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 23,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 551,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Biophytis
Biophytis Price Performance
Biophytis Company Profile
Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biophytis
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.