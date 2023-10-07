Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

