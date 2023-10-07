Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Down 1.9%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 203,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 234,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

