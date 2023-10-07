Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 53,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 49,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
