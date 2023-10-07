Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 53,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 49,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,421,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

