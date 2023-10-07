Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

BX stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

