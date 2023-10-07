Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.03.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $17,568,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

