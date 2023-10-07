BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Fortive stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 636,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after purchasing an additional 274,627 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,663,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $8,540,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

