BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

NYSE IEX opened at $205.98 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

