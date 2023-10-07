BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $401.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

