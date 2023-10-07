boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 30.33 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.03. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.94 ($0.74). The stock has a market cap of £385.19 million, a PE ratio of -505.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

