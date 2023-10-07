Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.