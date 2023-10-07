BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Shares Up 1.9%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 39,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 98,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

BrainChip Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its 200-day moving average is 0.25.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

