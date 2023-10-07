Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 153,753 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

