Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.65 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.75 ($0.57). 70,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 362,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.57).

The company has a market cap of £140.39 million, a P/E ratio of 519.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

