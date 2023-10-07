Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Down 3.4%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.54. 27,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 270,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 515,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

