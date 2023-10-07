Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Down 3.4%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.54. 27,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 270,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
