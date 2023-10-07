Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Price Target at $103.78

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KOF opened at $74.69 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 146,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

