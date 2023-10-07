Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $8.85

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

ESRT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 311,028 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 154,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

