Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $12.50

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFA stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $890.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -388.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MFA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 565,972 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MFA Financial by 1,376.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

