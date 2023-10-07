Brokerages Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target at $30.83

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VERV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,578,000 after buying an additional 668,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 324,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $792.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,534.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.