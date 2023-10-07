Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $15.19

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.
VOR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
NYSE VOR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.72.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
