Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $15.19

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

VOR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627,907 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 578,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 406,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.72.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

