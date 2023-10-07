Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $53.44 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.