Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

