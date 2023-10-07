Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.