Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86. The company has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

