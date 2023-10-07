Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,215 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in First Solar were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,452 shares of company stock worth $7,624,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.42.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

