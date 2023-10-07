Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

