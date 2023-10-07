Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 384 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJH opened at $244.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.13.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.