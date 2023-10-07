Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Jennifer Kretchmar Sells 21,265 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $27.36 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $397.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

