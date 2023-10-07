C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Trimmed by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,090 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $399,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 607,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

