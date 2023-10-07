C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

