Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.