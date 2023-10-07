Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Diane M. Sullivan Sells 14,707 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Caleres

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Caleres by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Caleres by 45.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAL

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.