Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cameco stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

