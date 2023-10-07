Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

