Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

