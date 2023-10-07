Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.65.

Shares of CNI opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,496,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,237 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

